Huddersfield better prepared for Tottenham test, says Wagner

(Reuters) - Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner said the promoted Premier League side learned valuable lessons after their 4-0 hammering by Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the season and are better prepared for Saturday’s return fixture at Wembley.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion vs Huddersfield Town - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - February 24, 2018 Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

A brace by striker Harry Kane and goals from defender Ben Davies and midfielder Moussa Sissoko helped the London club beat Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium in September.

“We will see what we will do on Saturday but this was a big lesson we learnt in the first game and has helped us over the next games of the season,” Wagner told reporters on Thursday.

Huddersfield are playing in their first top-flight season in 45 years and began strongly but have since been plagued by inconsistency.

The West Yorkshire club are 14th in the table with 30 points — three points above the drop zone — and need a strong finish in the final 10 games to secure their survival.

Huddersfield have won their last two league games but face a daunting task against fourth-placed Tottenham, who come into the match on the back of a crushing 6-1 win over third-tier Rochdale on Wednesday in an FA Cup fifth-round replay.

“In the first game (against Huddersfield) they showed us how strong they are,” Wagner added.

“They can use every micro-mistake and are able to score. You have to be focused every single second and not give them any little chance because they can hurt you.

“We have found different set-ups against the top teams in the past... what the players have shown is that they are able to adapt quickly.”