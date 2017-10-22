FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pochettino set to rest weary Kane against West Ham
October 22, 2017 / 7:30 PM / 2 days ago

Pochettino set to rest weary Kane against West Ham

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mauricio Pochettino allayed fears that Harry Kane had picked up an injury during Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Liverpool on Sunday but said he was likely to give the “tired” England striker a rest in midweek.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 22, 2017 Tottenham's Harry Kane applauds fans as he walks off to be substituted after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Kane finally broke his Wembley duck in the Premier League with a double as Spurs eased to a 4-1 victory over Juergen Klopp’s side but appeared to limp off late in the match when being substituted.

However, while saying there was no early sign of injury, Pochettino reckoned Kane was suffering from fatigue, which may persuade him to rest his prolific striker for the League Cup derby with West Ham United on Wednesday.

”Harry put in another amazing display, he is amazing, one of the best in the word,“ Pochettino said. ”Injury? No, he was tired at the end. He has put in a massive effort -- Bournemouth, Real Madrid and today. No problem.

“We may rest Harry in the week, we have many games. Man United, then Real Madrid and Palace. Don’t forget he also played two games for the national team. He is so professional, but he is not a machine and maybe Wednesday he has to rest.”

Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Ian Chadband

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
