Villa sign Tottenham's Onomah on loan

LONDON (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur's highly-regarded England Under-21 midfielder Josh Onomah has joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan, the Championship (second tier) club announced on Friday.

Onomah has played for every England age group from Under-16 upwards and was a member of the squad that won the Under-20 World Cup recently.

He played 12 times for Spurs last season, including a Champions League appearance as a substitute against Bayer Leverkusen.

Villa were relegated from the Premier League in 2016 and finished a disappointing 13th in the Championship last season.