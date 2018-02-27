Tottenham's Alderweireld, Vertonghen out of Rochdale game

(Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur will be without injured defenders Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen for Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round replay against Rochdale.

Belgium international Alderweireld has not recovered from a hamstring injury sustained in training last week and compatriot Vertonghen has an ankle problem.

Both players missed the 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday and Alderweireld has made only two FA Cup appearances since injuring his hamstring in November.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - February 10, 2018 Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen in action with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang REUTERS/David Klein

“Always you want all the players fit and available to be selected but that is why we are an amazing squad,” manager Mauricio Pochettino told reporters on Tuesday.

“But if something happens like in the last week with Jan or with Toby, who for nearly four months now has been out, of course, you need the squad. We are ready to compete.”

Rochdale, bottom of third tier League One, secured a replay at Wembley with a 2-2 draw at home and are the lowest-ranked club in the sixth-round draw.

Pochettino will make changes keeping in mind Saturday’s Premier League trip to Huddersfield Town.

“We are going to rotate some players to give (them) the possibility to play. They are in a good level and then we are going to play again on Saturday – a short period to recover for a Premier League game – and then the Champions League,” he said.