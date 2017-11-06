FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tottenham's milestone man Son hungry for more goals
November 6, 2017 / 6:45 AM / in a day

Tottenham's milestone man Son hungry for more goals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min is keen to continue his goalscoring exploits, the striker said as he became the Premier League’s highest scoring Asian after scoring the winner in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - November 5, 2017. Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

South Korea international Son surpassed compatriot and retired Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung with a 20-yard curler for his third goal of the season across all competitions to get Tottenham a win at Wembley.

Spurs are level with second-placed United on 23 points after 11 league games, eight points behind league leaders Manchester City.

”It was a special day for me,“ Son told the club’s website. (www.tottenhamhotspur.com) ”Park Ji-Sung had the record and he’s my idol. He’s a legend. He’s got everything. I’ve a lot to do to catch him.

“It’s a record which makes me happy. I can enjoy this day but I‘m still hungry. I hope I can score many, many goals for Spurs.”

Son is likely to feature in South Korea’s upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Serbia before league action returns with the north London derby on Nov. 18 as Tottenham travel to Arsenal.

(This story corrects typo in last paragraph)

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

