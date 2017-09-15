Wembley trip should inspire Swansea against Spurs - Clement

(Reuters) - Playing at Wembley Stadium can inspire Swansea City as they bid to improve their poor record against Tottenham Hotspur, manager Paul Clement has said.

Swansea have lost 10 out of the last 12 Premier League games against Tottenham and last beat the London club in the English League Cup in 1991.

Although they lost 1-0 to Newcastle United last weekend and have just four points this season, Clement said Swansea had reasons to look forward to Saturday’s game against Tottenham.

“I think it’s an exciting game for us. We’re going to England’s national stadium to play in front of a massive crowd against one of the best teams in the country,” Clement told the Club’s website (www.swanseacity.com).

“We have gone away from home recently against some very good sides, played well and picked up some valuable points. There’s no reason why we can’t do that again on Saturday.”

Swansea are unbeaten away from home after a win at Crystal Palace and a draw at Southampton. Clement said the team would improve their home form once their new signings settled in.

The club brought in Renato Sanches on loan from Bayern Munich while striker Wilfried Bony rejoined the Welsh side from Manchester City in the close season.

“With the new players coming in, it takes a bit of time for things to re-align and that’s something that’s going on at the moment. But I have a nice feeling about this group and I think it will get stronger.”

Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League table with seven points from four matches after beating Everton 3-0 last weekend.