Tottenham defender Trippier signs new five-year deal

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - London Stadium - 5/5/17 West Ham United's Jonathan Calleri in action with Tottenham's Kieran Trippier. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic

(Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier has signed a new five-year contract to extend his stay until 2022, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old made 22 appearances for Spurs last season and is expected to start the new campaign as the first-choice right back after Kyle Walker secured a moved to Manchester City last week.

"I'm delighted with the new deal," Trippier told the club website. "It's a great achievement for myself. I always believed I could play at the top level and have been working hard.

"Even when I've not been playing, I've been keeping my head down and working hard in training."

Trippier's impressive performances for the north London side earned the defender his first England team call-up in June. He made his debut in a 3-2 defeat by France.

Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs, who finished second in the league last season, begin their campaign with a visit to Newcastle United on Aug. 13.