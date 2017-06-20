FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Spurs denied permission to reduce Wembley pitch - report
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, police get first aid kits ahead of vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 20, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 2 months ago

Spurs denied permission to reduce Wembley pitch - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur suffered a setback ahead of their one-season tenure at Wembley after the Premier League said they cannot alter the dimensions of the playing surface, the Times reported on Tuesday.

Spurs will play home matches at the 90,000-capacity national stadium before moving to a new 61,500-seat home stadium, which will be ready for the 2018-19 campaign.

The Times reported last month that Tottenham were hoping to reduce the pitch size at Wembley to suit their high-pressing game but were told in a meeting of 20 Premier League chairmen that such a change would not be permitted.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will need to adapt to a 105 metres by 69 metres playing area at Wembley, the largest in the English top-flight football next season.

They won only one of five games at the venue, which they used for home European matches, last season.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.