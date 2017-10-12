FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tottenham boosted by Lamela, Rose return to training
October 12, 2017 / 5:55 AM / in 7 days

Tottenham boosted by Lamela, Rose return to training

Britain Football Soccer - Watford v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Vicarage Road - 16/17 - 1/1/17 Tottenham's Danny Rose applauds fans after the game Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

(Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur received an injury boost as long-term absentees Danny Rose and Erik Lamela returned to first-team training, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

England international defender Rose picked up a serious knee injury in January, while attacking midfielder Lamela has not played for Tottenham since October 2016 due to a hip injury. The Argentinian underwent surgery on both hips earlier this year.

“Danny Rose and Erik Lamela train with the rest of the team at Hotspur Way today as they continue to progress with their rehabilitation,” Tottenham said on their Twitter account along with pictures of the duo in action.

Midfielders Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele are still sidelined for Tottenham, who host Bournemouth at Wembley in the league on Saturday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

