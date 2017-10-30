Tottenham boss Pochettino hopeful of Kane return against Madrid

(Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could return from a hamstring injury in Wednesday’s Champions League match against holders Real Madrid at Wembley, the Premier League club’s manager Mauricio Pochettino has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 22, 2017 Tottenham's Harry Kane in action with Liverpool's Joe Gomez REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

England international Kane, Tottenham’s leading goalscorer with 13 goals in 12 appearances across all competitions, missed last Wednesday’s League Cup defeat by West Ham United and Saturday’s 1-0 league loss at Manchester United.

”With the doctors and the player, we will take the best decision for everyone,“ Pochettino said when asked by reporters about Kane’s mid-week return. ”We must analyse and take the best decision for everyone.

“We will assess him and then we will make the best decision. My feeling is good. But it’s not my feeling, it’s Harry Kane’s feeling.”

Tottenham, who are top of Group H on seven points, held Spanish champions Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw earlier this month.

Following the mid-week action, third-placed Tottenham host bottom side Crystal Palace in a Premier League match on Sunday.