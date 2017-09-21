FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EFL to suggest clubs to shut transfer window early
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 21, 2017 / 9:32 AM / a month ago

EFL to suggest clubs to shut transfer window early

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The English Football League (EFL) is to advise its clubs follow the lead of the Premier League and bring forward the close of the transfer window from next season, according to British media reports.

England’s 72 lower-league clubs are meeting at Villa Park on Thursday to consider the impact of a shorter window.

Should a majority of the clubs want change, a formal ballot would take place at February’s meeting of EFL clubs.

Earlier this month, the top flight clubs voted to close the summer window at 5 pm local time on the Thursday before the start of the season.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.