Hawkeye apologises for confusing VAR graphic

LONDON (Reuters) - Hawkeye have apologised after a faulty graphic caused confusion during a video assistant referee (VAR) review in Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat of Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

United midfielder Juan Mata thought he had scored a goal in the first half but his effort was ruled out after officials determined, using VAR technology provided by Hawkeye, that he was offside.

The still image shown by broadcaster BT Sport to explain the decision contained an uneven line meant to show that Mata was beyond the last defender and in an offside position.

Hawkeye insisted that a correct image, with a straight line, was used to make the decision. However, the incident highlighted the teething problems of VAR being trialled in some FA Cup ties.

“A technical error led to an incorrect graphic being provided by Hawkeye to BT Sport on Saturday,” a statement from Hawkeye, who also provide ball-tracking technology in cricket and tennis, said on Sunday.

“To confirm, the VAR saw the correct image with the correct lines to make the decision. This was a case of the wrong image being provided to the broadcaster and we apologise.”