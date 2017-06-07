FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
June 7, 2017 / 4:30 PM / 2 months ago

Injured Vardy withdraws from England squad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - King Power Stadium - 21/5/17 Leicester City's Jamie Vardy Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

(Reuters) - Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has withdrawn from England's squad to face Scotland and France after sustaining an injury in training, the Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.

England play Scotland in a World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park on Saturday before facing France in a friendly international in Paris three days later.

"Jamie Vardy has left the England squad as a precaution after picking up a minor injury in training at St. George's Park yesterday," the FA said in a statement. "No further players are due to be added to the squad at this moment in time."

England are favourites to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia having seized control of Group F. They lead the section with 13 points from five games, four more than second-placed Slovakia.

Scotland are fourth in the group, six points off the pace, and are struggling to stay in contention for a place in Russia next year.

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

