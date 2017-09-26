FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Watford's Chalobah to undergo knee surgery
Sections
Featured
UK annual retail sales growth slows to weakest since 2013
economy
UK annual retail sales growth slows to weakest since 2013
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 26, 2017 / 4:05 PM / 23 days ago

Watford's Chalobah to undergo knee surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - England Media Day - Burton Upon Trent, Britain - August 29, 2017 England's Nathaniel Chalobah during a press conference Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

(Reuters) - Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah will undergo knee surgery after suffering an injury in training last week, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

“Whilst we can’t put an exact timeline on his recovery, we are expecting to see him re-integrating into the squad well before the New Year,” Watford’s performance director Gavin Benjafield told the club website.

The 22-year-old, who was called up to England manager Gareth Southgate’s last squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia, missed Watford’s third consecutive away league victory at Swansea City on Saturday.

Chalobah moved to Watford from Chelsea at the start of the season on a five-year contract.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.