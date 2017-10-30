Watford's Deeney charged with violent conduct - FA

(Reuters) - Watford striker Troy Deeney has been charged with violent conduct by the English Football Association after his altercation with Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen in the Premier League.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford vs Stoke City - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - October 28, 2017 Watford's Troy Deeney is pulled away by Richarlison Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Deeney grabbed Allen’s face and neck after the pair clashed in the final minutes of Stoke’s 1-0 victory at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Match referee Michael Oliver had shown a yellow card to both players but Deeney has been charged retrospectively by the FA after three former professional match officials reviewed the incident on Monday.

Deeney has until 1800 GMT on Tuesday to appeal but will miss Watford’s next three league games against Everton, West Ham United and Newcastle United if he accepts the charge.