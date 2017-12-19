Watford's Deeney loses appeal against four-game ban

(Reuters) - Watford striker Troy Deeney will serve a four-game ban after an unsuccessful appeal against his sending-off during Saturday’s 4-1 Premier League defeat by Huddersfield Town, the club said on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford vs Huddersfield Town - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - December 16, 2017 Watford's Troy Deeney looks dejected after being sent off. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Skipper Deeney was shown a straight red card for a challenge from behind on Huddersfield forward Collin Quaner in the first half, all but ending his team’s hopes of a comeback.

The 29-year-old, who has played 13 league matches and scored two goals this season, will miss games against Brighton and Hove Albion, Leicester City, Swansea City and Manchester City.

Watford have lost four of their last five league games and are 10th in the table.