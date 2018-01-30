Watford sign Belgium Under-21 winger Lukebakio

LONDON (Reuters) - Watford have signed Belgium Under-21 winger Dodi Lukebakio on a 4-1/2 year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Lukebakio, 20, started out with Belgian side Anderlecht, where he made 18 domestic and European appearances.

He spent time on loan at French club Toulouse and back in Belgium with Charleroi, with three goals in 20 appearances.

Lukebakio was capped by Democratic Republic of Congo before switching national teams to play for Belgium at Under-21 level.

On Monday, Barcelona’s 23-year-old winger Gerard Deulofeu became Watford’s first signing of the January transfer window when he joined the London club on loan.

Watford are 11th in the Premier League with 26 points from 24 matches having earlier this month appointed Javi Gracia as manager to replace the sacked Portuguese Marco Silva.