Manager Silva not concerned about Watford's winless run

(Reuters) - Watford’s winless run in the Premier League does not concern manager Marco Silva, who believes the club are still on track to reach their targets for the season.

Premier League - Crystal Palace vs Watford - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - December 12, 2017. Watford manager Marco Silva. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Relegation-threatened Crystal Palace handed Watford their third defeat in four league games with a 2-1 win at Selhurst Park on Tuesday, leaving the Hornets in ninth position with 22 points from 17 games.

”For me it is (about) the season, not one match,“ Silva told reporters on Friday. ”If you want to talk about how many points you have in the table, what position you are in, we are within our goal.

”Everyone knows what our goal is. We can win, we can draw, we can lose, it is normal in football. You take the risk to win every game and to compete to win, this is our philosophy.

“I know what has happened... You cannot win all the matches but we try. We compete in all of them to win.”

Watford currently have 10 players sidelined through injuries but Silva says his depleted squad is not to blame for their current form.

”I am here to find the solutions for the team,“ Silva added. ”The best scenario for me is if I have everybody ready, you are much stronger with all the players available to play.

“This is not the scenario now, I need to find a solution, and it is my job to find the solutions.”

Watford host 12th-placed Huddersfield Town in the league later on Saturday.