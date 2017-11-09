Watford, Stoke fined by FA for failing to control players

(Reuters) - Watford and Stoke City have been fined 25,000 pounds and 20,000 pounds respectively for failing to control their players during their Premier League meeting last month, the English Football Association said on Thursday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford vs Stoke City - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - October 28, 2017 Stoke City's Ryan Shawcross clashes with Watford's Jose Holebas and Troy Deeney Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

The two clubs were charged after a clash between players in the final minutes of Stoke’s 1-0 victory at Vicarage Road.

Watford captain Troy Deeney grabbed Stoke midfielder Joe Allen’s face and neck, with match referee Michael Oliver showing a yellow card to both players.

Deeney has been since banned for three matches for violent conduct.