Shaqiri, with Fletcher’s help, turns things around for Stoke

WATFORD, England (Reuters) - The pressure was mounting on Stoke City manager Mark Hughes after five defeats in six in all competitions, but two of his big players in Xherdan Shaqiri and Darren Fletcher stepped up to alleviate some of the strain on his shoulders after a 1-0 win at Watford.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford vs Stoke City - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - October 28, 2017 Stoke City's Xherdan Shaqiri looks dejected after he was shown a yellow card by referee MIchael Oliver REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

With the leakiest defence in the Premier League, Stoke had shipped 14 goals in their last four games, with the humiliating 7-2 defeat at Manchester City two weeks ago a nadir.

Confidence looked shot as the Potters then slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth last week - a result which saw them sit above the relegation zone on goal difference only.

Facing a Watford side on Saturday who had surprised many with their early season form looked like a daunting task, but an early goal, Fletcher’s first for Stoke, was enough to earn a vital three points at Vicarage Road.

Shaqiri’s quality on the ball stood out as both sides struggled for fluency. The 26-year-old showed some neat footwork to carry the attack to Watford on the counter, but his team mates’ touch let him down all too often.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford vs Stoke City - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - October 28, 2017 Stoke City's Xherdan Shaqiri warms up before the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The cross from the corner that landed right on Fletcher’s right boot for the goal was perfectly accurate, while a second half through ball into the path of Eric Choupo-Moting was sublime. The travelling fans never stopped singing Shaqiri’s name, showing they are fully aware of who their key man is.

Fletcher’s role throughout his career has often not garnered the praise it deserves, but the finish for his strike, which Hughes joked “wasn’t like how I used to volley them”, took many by surprise.

No player made more interceptions than the Scot, and only three players on the pitch covered more ground - not bad for a 33-year-old who overcame a bowel disease to prolong his career.

“He (Fletcher) has been excellent. It is fair to say that his performances have been a little bit down after Scotland went out of the World Cup (qualification),” Hughes said.

“But today, he was back to his influential best. He leads from the front.”

Such influence will be crucial if Stoke are going to turn their season around, but on this evidence both Shaqiri and Fletcher look up to the task.