Soccer-Silva frustrated as blunt Watford stifled by Stoke

LONDON (Reuters) - High-flying Watford must get used to opponents arriving to frustrate them, manager Marco Silva said after struggling Stoke City left Vicarage Road with a 1-0 victory on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford vs Stoke City - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - October 28, 2017 Watford manager Marco Silva talks to referee Michael Oliver at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Silva’s side began the day sixth Premier League, a lofty position largely the result of 10 points away from home, a haul bettered by only Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

It has been more of a struggle at home, however, with teams prepared to sit deep to counter Watford’s pace and power, a tactic employed to perfection by Stoke, especially in the first half when the hosts were lacklustre.

“We created two or three chances, and if you can score the first goal everything is different but we missed those chances,” Silva, whose side beat Arsenal in their last home match and gave champions Chelsea a mighty scare last week, told reporters.

Victory over Stoke would have kept Watford among the Premier League’s big-hitters. Instead it gave Silva food for thought as his side fluffed their lines.

“In this type of match one team came to play, and the other to put men behind the ball. We had to play faster, do something different and have more intensity and not make mistakes like we did in the first half,” he said.

A Stoke side recently hammered 7-2 by Manchester City got themselves in front midway through the first when Xherdan Shaqiri picked out Darren Fletcher who finished with aplomb from just outside the penalty area.

After that it was all Watford, but they struggled to break down the massed ranks of Stoke’s defence.

“I didn’t like how we played in the first half. We gave them the advantage for 45 minutes, and a big gift for them with the goal. We lost our composure in that moment,” Silva said.

”We were too slow. We knew before they would come and play behind the ball and what they did is clear. In the second half it was more our image as a team, with more pace and intensity but it’s really difficult with 10 players behind the ball.

“When you perform well, other teams will analyse our team. Maybe in the past, you didn’t see something like that here, but it happens now. They came here to put men behind the ball.”

Watford managed 14 shots in the game but none of them were on target.

“If we had played the first half like we did in the second, with pace and intensity, everything would be different,” Silva, whose side travel to Everton next, said.