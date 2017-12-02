FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Watford held to 1-1 draw by 10-man Tottenham
#Sports News
December 2, 2017 / 5:05 PM / in 16 hours

Watford held to 1-1 draw by 10-man Tottenham

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - WATFORD 1 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1

Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - December 2, 2017 Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko in action with Watford's Adrian Mariappa Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Tottenham Hotspur’s patchy away form in the Premier League continued with a 1-1 draw at Watford but the North London club will be pleased with a point after playing much of the second half with 10 men on Saturday.

Spurs had centre back Davinson Sanchez sent off in the 52nd minute for elbowing in the face livewire winger Richarlison, whose darting runs down the left flank caused problems for the visitors all afternoon.

One such raid resulted in a Tom Cleverley corner which defender Christian Kabasele headed home superbly to give Watford a 13th-minute lead, before Son Heung-min levelled with a simple close-range tap-in after Christian Eriksen’s fine low cross.

The visitors were on the back foot after Sanchez was shown a straight red card and they came close to falling behind again several minutes later, as Abdoulaye Doucoure hit the post with a screaming shot from 25 metres.

Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
