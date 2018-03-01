Capoue signs contract extension with Watford

LONDON (Reuters) - Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue has signed a contract extension until 2022, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford vs Huddersfield Town - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - December 16, 2017 Watford's Christian Kabasele and Etienne Capoue . REUTERS/David Klein

The 29-year-old Frenchman, who signed from Tottenham Hotspur in 2015, has played 92 matches for the club, scoring 10 goals.

Capoue, capped seven times by France, cost Watford 5.7 million pounds when he joined.

Watford, six points above the relegation zone, face bottom club West Bromwich Albion this weekend at Vicarage Road.