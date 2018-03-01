Improved confidence key to Watford's revival, says Gracia

(Reuters) - Watford’s increased confidence levels are playing an important role in their Premier League survival bid this season, manager Javi Gracia said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United vs Watford - London Stadium, London, Britain - February 10, 2018 Watford manager Javi Gracia. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

With seven points from his first four games in charge at Vicarage Road, Gracia has guided Watford up to 10th in the league standings and six points clear of relegation zone.

The Spanish manager said he has been impressed with the attitude of his players in training ahead of Saturday’s home fixture against basement side West Bromwich Albion.

“I see my players every day and now I feel they have more confidence and happiness,” Gracia told reporters on Thursday.

“We are taking points and it is very important for our job and we are in the process of getting better.

“We will see at the end of the season if we finish the season in the best way or if we do not get too many points. We will do our best and I feel in this moment that we are confident.”

Heading into the final 10 matches of the league campaign, Gracia has refused to set a points target for his squad.

“I’m just concentrating on the next match,” he added.

“I don’t know what we’ll do over the next 10 games but it’s the time of the season when every team is worried about the next few points - and what you need to reach your target.

“But for me, the best way to prepare is to only think about the next three points. I want to finish the next match with 36 points.”

Gracia admits he is not certain when Gerard Deulofeu will return to first-team training after the Spanish striker was forced off with an injury against Everton last weekend.

“I think he has a stress fracture of his foot,” Gracia said.

“I’m optimistic about his recovery but I don’t know how long he’ll be out. I’m not a doctor but I think he’ll be back before the end of the season.”

Midfielder Will Hughes will be available for selection this weekend, having recovered from a hamstring injury which kept him out of action for last three months.