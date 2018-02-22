FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 7:43 AM / 2 days ago

Penitent Evans set to reclaim West Brom captaincy - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans is set to reclaim the captain’s arm band at the Premier League club after apologising for the “taxi theft” incident in Barcelona last week, according to multiple British media reports.

Evans, 30, along with team mates Gareth Barry, Jake Livermore and Boaz Myhill were questioned by Spanish police after taking over a taxi to return to the team hotel after curfew, prior to their FA Cup fifth-round defeat by Southampton.

The Northern Ireland international was stripped of the captaincy for last Saturday’s match but his previous exemplary disciplinary record at the Hawthorns has led the club to believe that the infraction was a one-time incident.

Bottom-side West Brom host 17th-placed Huddersfield Town in the league on Saturday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

