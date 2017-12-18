FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
West Brom sign defender Hegazi on permanent deal
Sections
Featured
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
analysis
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
uk
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
lifestyle
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 18, 2017 / 10:55 AM / a day ago

West Brom sign defender Hegazi on permanent deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion have made defender Ahmed Hegazi’s loan move from Egyptian side Al Ahly into a permanent deal, keeping him at the Hawthorns until 2022, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion vs Manchester United - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - December 17, 2017 West Bromwich Albion’s Ahmed Hegazi in action with Manchester United's Marcus Rashford REUTERS/Darren Staples

The 26-year-old, who joined West Brom in July, has started in all 18 of their league games this season and has scored one goal -- the winner in the season opener against Bournemouth.

“I am very happy with the Club and very happy to be part of this group of players,” Egypt international Hegazi told the club’s website (www.wba.co.uk).

“I know the results are not what we would want at the moment. But there is great spirit here and I am sure that we will turn the results in our favour before long.”

West Brom are winless in 16 league games and second bottom with 14 points after two wins, eight draws and eight defeats. They travel to 17th-placed Stoke City on Saturday.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.