FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Newcastle fight back to draw 2-2 at West Bromwich Albion
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
Business
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
The Wider Image
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 28, 2017 / 10:30 PM / in 13 hours

Newcastle fight back to draw 2-2 at West Bromwich Albion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - - Newcastle United looked to be heading for a fifth straight Premier League defeat until a Ciaran Clark header and an own goal gave them a deserved 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion vs Newcastle United - The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, Britain - November 28, 2017 West Bromwich Albion's Salomon Rondon in action with Newcastle United's Ayoze Perez Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu scored on the stroke of halftime with a superb downward header, and winger Sam Field looked to have put the game out of reach with a deft volley 11 minutes into the second half.

Newcastle were thrown a lifeline when defender Ciaran Clarke reduced the deficit three minutes later with a towering header from a corner by Matt Ritchie, whose free kick was deflected into the net for the equaliser in the 83rd minute.

West Brom defender Jonny Evans was credited with the own goal but it appeared that team mate Salomon Rondon had backheeled the ball into the net to gift Newcastle the point that their spirited fightback richly deserved.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.