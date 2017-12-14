FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
December 14, 2017 / 6:38 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Draw with Liverpool a real boost for West Brom - Pardew

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion got a much-needed psychological boost from Wednesday’s goalless draw with Liverpool in the Premier League, manager Alan Pardew has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 13, 2017 West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

The point at Anfield lifted West Brom to 17th on goal difference, level on 14 points with West Ham United and Crystal Palace below them. Swansea prop up the table on 12 points.

Pardew has yet to earn his first league win since taking over from the sacked Tony Pulis last month but welcomed the result against fifth-placed Liverpool.

“Until we get everybody fit and available, winning games is going to be tough for us,” Pardew said.

”In a league where the teams are so congested, every point is gold-dust and this is a really important psychological point for us.

“We needed to gain belief by being very disciplined and I couldn’t fault the players on that side, they really gave everything for me.”

West Brom, who opened the season with back-to-back wins but are winless in 15 games since, host Manchester United on Sunday.

(Corrects score in first paragraph)

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
