Former WBA boss Pulis backs Pardew to handle pressure

(Reuters) - Under-pressure West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew has the experience to handle the increasing scrutiny surrounding the relegation-threatened club, according to the Premier League team’s former boss Tony Pulis.

Pardew, who replaced Pulis in November, has failed to improve the club’s fortunes with West Brom bottom of the league after winning just three of 28 matches, and are currently on a four-game losing streak.

Media reports suggest Pardew will be sacked if West Brom fail to beat Watford on Saturday but Pulis, who has been through bad periods with several former clubs believes that the pressure is a routine part of being a manager.

“I know Alan, he’s got thick enough skin to cope with anything that’s thrown at him,” Pulis told Sky Sports.

”(Arsenal manager) Arsene (Wenger) loses the cup, nobody talks about him getting there, they talk about the performance and the defeat, so it’s his turn to get criticism.

“It was Jose (Mourinho‘s) turn the week before. That’s what the press do, that’s what supporters do, if you’re underperforming, you come under some stick.”

Pulis managed West Brom for three years before being sacked and joined Championship side (second tier) Middlesbrough in December but the 60-year-old says he has no hard feelings towards his former club.

”I had three fantastic years at West Brom, we finished 13th, 14th and 10th,“ Pulis added. ”In those three years there were bad periods, runs of games where we had bad times.

“I left but I’ve got nothing but respect for the players and the group of people there, it’s a wonderful football club.”

West Brom are seven points adrift of safety with 10 games remaining.