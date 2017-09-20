FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
West Brom have nothing to lose against City, says Pulis
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 20, 2017 / 8:29 AM / in a month

West Brom have nothing to lose against City, says Pulis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Bromwich Albion - Brighton, Britain - September 9, 2017 West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis before the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

(Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion will still be facing a formidable Manchester City line-up even if the Premier League pace setters rest some of their key players for Wednesday’s League Cup clash at The Hawthorns, manager Tony Pulis has said.

“I don’t think we’ve got anything to lose. City are on fire at the moment and everybody will expect them to be close to winning the Premier League title,” Pulis told British media.

City skipper Vincent Kompany, who returned to training last week from a calf injury, could make his return to the line-up and Pulis had no doubts about the depth of Pep Guardiola’s squad.

“They are an exceptionally strong club in respect of depth so it’s going to be a tough game, but an enjoyable one,” he said.

“They have players who can play at the top level – from 1-24 they are really top-class players. If he makes a few changes, the players coming in will still be exceptional players, so we’ll have to be right on it,” he added.

The manager said he would field a strong team in the hope of pulling off an upset.

“It will be a tough game but we’ll put out a strong team and going to have a go at it and give it the best we’ve got.”

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.