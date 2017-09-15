FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
West Ham's Bilic banks on confidence ahead of West Brom clash
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 15, 2017 / 7:12 AM / a month ago

West Ham's Bilic banks on confidence ahead of West Brom clash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United vs Huddersfield Town - London, Britain - September 11, 2017 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

(Reuters) - West Ham United have regained belief after their first Premier League win of the season and must build on it when they visit West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, manager Slaven Bilic has said.

The East London club began their campaign poorly with three straight away defeats before downing Huddersfield Town 2-0 at home on Monday to ease the pressure on the manager.

“It was so important to win the game but we have to continue like that,” the Croatian told the club’s website (www.whufc.com) on Thursday.

”Yes, (confidence) is crucial. Confidence always comes and goes, but class is permanent.

”It’s important for a manager and we should have it now. If it was the reason for the disappointing start, then it’s an even bigger motivation for us on Saturday.

“We have to use the momentum. We were in a position we didn’t like, and now we’ve won, we have got a boost. I‘m expecting us ... to use our confidence on Saturday.”

Bilic’s side have lost only twice to West Brom in 13 Premier League meetings but both defeats have come at The Hawthorns.

West Brom have begun positively this season with two wins and a draw from four matches but were beaten 3-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.