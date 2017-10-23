FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
West Brom sweat over injuries after Southampton defeat
October 23, 2017 / 6:56 AM / in 2 days

West Brom sweat over injuries after Southampton defeat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion defenders Jonny Evans, Craig Dawson and midfielder Gareth Barry will undergo scans this week after sustaining injuries during last Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Southampton in the Premier League.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - October 16, 2017 West Bromwich Albion's Grzegorz Krychowiak with Jonny Evans at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Captain Evans was taken off with a groin problem while Barry was withdrawn early in the second half due to a back strain but manager Tony Pulis is most concerned about Dawson, who has sustained a knee injury.

“I’ve been at the club nearly three years and it’s seemed like we’ve rarely had an injury but now we’ve got these problems and also Oliver (Burke), James Morrison and Hal (Robson-Kanu) back at home as well,” Pulis told the club’s website (www.wba.co.uk)

Pulis said all three players will be assessed ahead of 13th-placed West Brom’s match against league leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

