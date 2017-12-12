FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arsenal's Mustafi out, Ramsey doubtful for West Ham game
#Sports News
December 12, 2017 / 11:06 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Arsenal's Mustafi out, Ramsey doubtful for West Ham game

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has been ruled out of Wednesday’s Premier League game at West Ham United due to a thigh injury and midfielder Aaron Ramsey is doubtful with a hamstring problem.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - October 1, 2017 Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi celebrates after Alex Iwobi scores their second goal REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Arsenal are fifth in the standings and will be looking for their third consecutive league win over relegation-threatened West Ham who beat champions Chelsea in their last match.

“Mustafi will not be back. He may be fit to face Newcastle on Saturday,” Wenger told reporters on Tuesday.

“We lost Ramsey against Southampton, everybody else should be available.”

Wenger also underlined striker Olivier Giroud’s importance to the club, saying that the 31-year-old was not an impact substitute and will get chances to start.

“He’s a very important player and I have big respect for him. Look how many French caps he has got since he came here. He’s not wasted his time. I can understand his frustrations,” Wenger added.

”He’s played many games, much more than many speak about. He’s played more than (Alexandre) Lacazette for example. When you are at a big club with many strikers, you can’t guarantee.

“Personally, I want him to stay at the club until the end of the season. Then we will see.”

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
