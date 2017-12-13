West Ham hold dominant Arsenal to 0-0 draw

West Ham United held out to secure a goalless draw at home with Arsenal on Wednesday after the visitors missed a string of chances in a pulsating Premier League clash at the London Stadium.

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United vs Arsenal - London Stadium, London, Britain - December 13, 2017 Arsenal's Petr Cech in action as West Ham United's Javier Hernandez misses a chance to score REUTERS/David Klein

The result left Arsenal seventh on 30 points from 17 games while West Ham are 19th on 14 points, two more than bottom team Swansea City but trailing Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion on goal difference.

West Ham’s performance was a far cry from Saturday’s 1-0 home win over champions Chelsea, which was their first under David Moyes, but the former Manchester United and Everton manager was happy with the outcome.

“I have to give the players great credit for defending well and being resolute,” Moyes told the BBC.

“There’s a good spirit at the moment. They’re all at it together... There’s a lot to improve but the first thing was to stop conceding goals.”

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United vs Arsenal - London Stadium, London, Britain - December 13, 2017 Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny in action REUTERS/David Klein

Having survived a fierce Arsenal onslaught, the Hammers almost grabbed a late winner when substitute Javier Hernandez saw his shot cannon off the underside of the bar following a comedy of errors in Arsenal’s defence.

The home side’s forward Marko Arnautovic had a goal correctly disallowed for a marginal offside in the 14th minute before the visitors launched waves or relentless attacks.

Slideshow (6 Images)

Forward Alex Iwobi hit the post in the first half and midfielder Jack Wilshere blasted over the bar from eight metres after the break, with West Ham goalkeeper Adrian also making several good saves.

With Arsenal losing their patience, Hernandez pounced and watched in dismay as his fierce shot from the edge of the penalty area hit the woodwork and bounced inches in front of the goal line.

“(A winner) would have been greedy,” said Moyes. “But if you had seen what the players have done over the last couple of weeks, their work deserved that.”