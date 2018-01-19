West Ham striker Carroll faces ankle surgery

(Reuters) - West Ham United striker Andy Carroll could require surgery on his ankle injury and faces a spell on the sidelines, manager David Moyes said on Friday.

The powerful forward scored twice in the 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Jan. 2 and has not featured in the league since a late substitute appearance two days later in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

“We’re not quite sure at the moment whether it’s going to need an operation or not. We’re getting two or three specialists to look at it,” Moyes told reporters ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

“We only found out yesterday, he went for a scan and it showed up he’s got a problem there,” the Scot added.

Carroll has scored two goals in 12 league appearances for the club in an injury-plagued season but has added physicality and variety to West Ham’s attack when called upon.

“Over the years he’s been a handful to play against and he’s probably a bit of a dying breed of big centre-forwards who are hard to play against and offer something different.”

Multiple British media reports had linked Carroll with a switch to Chelsea in the January transfer window but Moyes said the 29-year-old was still a part of his plans.

“We’ve said all along we’ve received no official offer from Chelsea for a loan deal, we wouldn’t have accepted it anyway as we’ve said.”

West Ham are 11th in the table with 25 points from 23 games and are looking for their second win in a row while Bournemouth are 13th and unbeaten in their last four games.