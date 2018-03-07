FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 4:32 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

West Ham fined by FA over anti-doping rule breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - West Ham United have been fined 30,000 pounds by the English Football Association (FA) over a breach of anti-doping regulations, the governing body said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - Swansea City vs West Ham United - Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Britain - March 3, 2018 . Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

The FA said in a statement that the Premier League side admitted to a charge of failing to ensure their “Club Whereabouts” information was accurate three times within 12 months.

Last month, West Ham said that the charge was related to administrative oversights regarding the FA’s whereabouts system.

West Ham are 14th in the league ahead of Saturday’s match against Burnley at home.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

