15 days ago
West Ham agree terms for striker Javier Hernandez
#Sports News
July 20, 2017 / 10:20 PM / 15 days ago

West Ham agree terms for striker Javier Hernandez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Germany v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Semi Final - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 29, 2017 Mexico’s Javier Hernandez reactsCarl Recine

LONDON (Reuters) - West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign Mexico striker Javier Hernandez from German side Bayer Leverkusen, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid player, known as 'Chicharito', is expected to arrive in London in the next few days for a medical and to finalise personal terms on a transfer British media are reporting to be worth 16 million pounds.

Hernandez joined Manchester United from Chivas in 2010 and scored 59 goals in 156 appearances, as well as having a loan spell at Madrid, before joining Leverkusen in August 2015.

In Germany, he netted 39 times in 76 matches, and he is also Mexico's all-time leading goalscorer, after he scored his 47th international goal on his 91st appearance, against Croatia in May.

($1 = 0.7710 pounds)

Reporting by Julian Shea; Editing by Toby Davis

