February 1, 2018 / 12:57 AM / 2 days ago

West Ham sign striker Hugill from Preston

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - West Ham United signed striker Jordan Hugill from Championship club Preston North End on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, who scored 40 goals in 114 appearances for Preston, agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Hammers who also sold their striker Andre Ayew to Swansea City on the last day of the January transfer window.

“Having discussed the potential move with the player, the club felt they could not stand in his way of the chance of top-flight football after contact was instigated by the Hammers on Wednesday morning and the player indicated his desire to leave,” Preston said in a statement.

Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond

