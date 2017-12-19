FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
West Ham's Lanzini banned for two games after FA reject appeal
#Sports News
December 18, 2017 / 1:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

West Ham's Lanzini banned for two games after FA reject appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - West Ham United’s Manuel Lanzini became the second player to be retrospectively banned for simulation after the Football Association rejected his appeal against “successful deception of a match official” in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Stoke City.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Stoke City vs West Ham United - bet365 Stadium, Stoke-On-Trent, Britain - December 16, 2017 Referee Graham Scott with West Ham United's Mark Noble and Manuel Lanzini Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

West Ham were awarded a penalty in the 18th minute after Lanzini went down in the box after what appeared to be minimal contact from Stoke’s Erik Pieters. An independent regulatory panel found the charge proven at a hearing on Tuesday.

The Argentine midfielder will miss Tuesday’s League Cup quarter-final against Arsenal, as well as Saturday’s Premier League game at home to Newcastle United.

Everton striker Oumar Niasse was banned for two games following a similar incident against Crystal Palace last month.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
