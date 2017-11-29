FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moyes eager to replicate Everton progress at West Ham
#Sports News
November 29, 2017 / 7:05 AM / a day ago

Moyes eager to replicate Everton progress at West Ham

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - West Ham United manager David Moyes is hopeful of a long stay at the Premier League club and is aiming to emulate the progress he made with former side Everton, the Scotsman has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United vs Leicester City - London Stadium, London, Britain - November 24, 2017 West Ham United manager David Moyes and Diafra Sakho after the match

Moyes, who took over at West Ham earlier this month, was at the helm at Everton for 11 years and lifted the Merseyside club from a mid-table team to a top-half side challenging for European places.

“I hope, and would love to say, that we have similar building blocks here to those we had at Everton,” the 54-year-old told the club’s website. (www.whufc.com)

”If I can get good stability and strength, then it could easily be 11 years, as West Ham has unbelievable potential to be up there. They’ve got the infrastructure now.

“I’d love to think football clubs would always go long-term and think and aspire to emulate what we built at Everton. I hope it’ll turn full circle. At the moment, managers are now down to probably 16 months in the job, maybe even less in some cases.”

West Ham are 18th in the league and travel to Everton, who are two points and a place ahead, later on Wednesday.

“They’ll be wanting to get back to the standards they’ve set,” Moyes added.

“But my focus is on West Ham and my focus is solely on how we’re doing and trying to improve our performances to get us three points from the game.”

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
