West Ham boss Moyes eager to strengthen squad in January
December 16, 2017 / 10:07 AM / 3 days ago

West Ham boss Moyes eager to strengthen squad in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - West Ham United will look to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window and recruit players who can make an immediate impact on the struggling Premier League side, manager David Moyes has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United vs Arsenal - London Stadium, London, Britain - December 13, 2017 West Ham United manager David Moyes Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

West Ham are 19th in the league with just three wins in 17 games. They have built momentum since Moyes’ appointment last month, beating Chelsea and drawing with Arsenal in their last two matches to go level on points with West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace above them.

”I hope it is busy, the January window,“ Moyes told a news conference. ”In recent years, it has not been as busy as people had made it out to be. But it is not the easiest month (to do transfer business).

“I would like to add to the squad if we can do. I think it is really important that we try and get players who we think can make a difference and can give us people who can more or less go straight into the team. But that is not the easiest thing to do.”

The London outfit’s push for safety will continue when they travel to 15th-placed Stoke City later on Saturday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
