a month ago
West Ham's Obiang keen for regular role after signing new deal
#Sports News
July 7, 2017 / 11:03 AM / a month ago

West Ham's Obiang keen for regular role after signing new deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Southampton v West Ham United - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium - 4/2/17 West Ham United's Pedro Obiang celebrates scoring their second goal Reuters / Dylan Martinez

(Reuters) - West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang wants to establish himself as a mainstay in the squad after signing a new five-year deal to keep him at the London club until 2020, the Premier League team announced on Thursday.

Obiang joined West Ham from Italy's Sampdoria in 2015 and played 23 league matches in his debut campaign but the Spaniard failed to cement a more regular place last season, making just 22 league appearances under manager Slaven Bilic.

"I think here we can do many things. When I start to play, I have confidence and I don't know why the situation changed (last season), Obiang, 25, told the club's website.

"I had the possibility to start and to demonstrate what I wanted to demonstrate in my first season here, but for many reasons I didn't do. Now I have time to do it."

Obiang is expected to be a part of West Ham's pre-season tour as the London side travel to Austria, Germany and Iceland before their first league fixture on Aug. 12.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

