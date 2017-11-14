West Ham players need to get their confidence back - Pearce

(Reuters) - West Ham United players need to be united to find their confidence back and get their season back on track, the club’s newly-appointed assistant coach Stuart Pearce has said.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United vs Liverpool - London Stadium, London, Britain - November 4, 2017 West Ham United's Cheikhou Kouyate (L) and team mates look dejected after conceding a goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

David Moyes replaced Slaven Bilic as West Ham manager last week with the club in the relegation zone after winning two of their 11 league games and the Scot will take charge of his first match during Sunday’s trip to Watford.

Pearce, who previously played for West Ham for two years from 1999 to 2001, was named as one of Moyes’ assistants last weekend and the 55-year-old has backed the team to turn their fortunes around.

“David (Moyes) is acutely aware – as we all are – of exactly where the club are at this moment in time,” Pearce told the club’s website.

”The main thing is to enhance the togetherness at the club...

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - West Ham United - David Moyes Press Conference - London Stadium, London, Britain - November 8, 2017. West Ham United manager David Moyes poses with the shirt after the press conference Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

“Confidence has been dented and that is part of the task, to get that back on track. We need to find that togetherness again and the players are the most powerful ones of all in showing that.”

Midfielder Michail Antonio, who is currently sidelined with a rib injury, believes the 54-year-old Moyes will make a positive impact at West Ham.

“He’s come in and things have been quite intense. Everything’s quite different. He’s out there, he’s standing with the boys, he’s taking training himself and he’s very involved,” Antonio said.

”I see positive things. I feel like things are going to go well under him.

“With the squad that we have, we definitely shouldn’t be in the situation that we are in. With a bit of structure and more belief and confidence, we will definitely be going up the league.”