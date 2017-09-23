Eight-goal month puts Kane among world's top strikers

LONDON (Reuters) - Harry Kane was among exalted company when he was named on the shortlist for the FIFPro World XI this week.

Yet the goal poacher supreme would not be unworthy of a place in that team, lining up alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, after his scoring exploits this month.

Kane, the only Englishman on the 55-player World Players’ Union list, took his September tally for club and country to eight after netting twice in Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-2 win at West Ham United in the Premier league on Saturday.

Kane, the Premier League’s top scorer last season with 29 goals, also hit the woodwork twice as Spurs held off a spirited West Ham fightback, having led 3-0.

“I just want to score against every team. I am delighted to get a couple and help the team win,” said Kane, who has also scored two goals in the Champions League and two for England this month.

“We know we have to improve our home form and we will be right up there. To get nine points from three away games is really good.”

Spurs are fourth in the standings after six matches with 11 points but have struggled to find their best form at their temporary home of Wembley while their new ground is being built, picking up only two points from three matches there.

However, a double from Kane in a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund at the national stadium this month augurs well for their future domestically and in the Champions League.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Kane provides an example as captain and deserves all his success as one of the hardest working of his players.

”We are people that love to work. We feel the passion and try to improve the team in different aspects,” he said.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic put the difference between the teams down to Spurs’ class in creating and taking chances.

”When you play against the top teams, you give a little and from that little they create a chance and score,” Bilic said.