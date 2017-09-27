FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
West Ham and Tottenham charged by FA over players' clash
#Sports News
September 27, 2017 / 10:58 AM / in 22 days

West Ham and Tottenham charged by FA over players' clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur - London Stadium, London, Britain - September 23, 2017 TottenhamÕs Fernando Llorente clashes with West Ham United's Javier Hernandez via Reuters/Matthew Childs

(Reuters) - West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have been charged for failing to control their players during last Saturday’s Premier League derby at the London Stadium, the FA said on Wednesday.

The players clashed after Spurs were awarded a free kick in the 95th minute of their 3-2 win. The scuffle resulted in four players being booked - Tottenham’s Eric Dier and Fernando Llorente and West Ham’s Andy Carroll and Winston Reid.

“It is alleged that in or around the 95th minute of the game, both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion,” the FA said in a statement.

Both clubs have until Sept. 28 to respond to the charge.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

