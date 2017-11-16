West Ham need all-round improvement, says Zabaleta

(Reuters) - West Ham United must improve all aspects of their game to get their season back on track under newly-appointed manager David Moyes, defender Pablo Zabaleta has said ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Watford.

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 16/5/17 Manchester City's Pablo Zabaleta applauds fans after his last match for Manchester City Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

Moyes replaced Slaven Bilic as West Ham manager last week following a disappointing start to the campaign that has seen the club struggling in 18th position with just two wins in 11 league games.

“If you look at the performances this season we need to improve in every way – offensively, defensively and we need to be a more creative team, we need to try and not concede too many goals – we need to step up,” the Argentine told the club’s website (www.whufc.com).

“It is time to be positive and look forward to the season. There’s a long way to go and everything depends on us, which is good.”

Moyes’ first game in charge will be against ninth-placed Watford, who have lost their last three league games, and Zabaleta believes West Ham have enough talent to overcome Marco Silva’s side.

“Of course, it’s going to be a tough game but we have a good squad – we need to work well and be focused on our next game,” the 32-year-old added.