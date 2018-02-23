FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 3:26 PM / a day ago

Fonte joins Chinese club Dalian Yifeng from West Ham

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - West Ham United’s Portuguese defender Jose Fonte has joined Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang 13 months after signing from Southampton, the London club said on Friday.

Fonte, 34, joined West Ham a year ago for 8 million pounds as former manager Slaven Bilic bolstered the team’s defence. He made 24 appearances for the Hammers but has not played since October because of an ankle injury.

“I can confirm it’s very close,” West Ham manager Moyes told a news conference before his side’s Premier League trip to Liverpool. “We wish him good luck.”

The club’s website confirmed the deal but did not disclose a fee. Media reports have said that a fee of 5 million pounds had been agreed by the clubs.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by David Goodman

