West Ham's Noble pleased to score in his 300th league game

(Reuters) - West Ham United captain Mark Noble was proud to mark his 300th Premier League appearance with a goal in the London outfit’s 3-0 win at Stoke City on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Stoke City vs West Ham United - bet365 Stadium, Stoke-On-Trent, Britain - December 16, 2017 West Ham United's Mark Noble celebrates scoring their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Andrew Yates

After a win over champions Chelsea and a draw with Arsenal, West Ham continued their revival under manager David Moyes by beating Stoke City to record their third consecutive clean sheet and climb to 15th in the table.

Midfielder Noble, who progressed through West Ham’s ranks and made his league debut in 2005, scored the first of the three goals against Stoke from the spot after Manuel Lanzini was fouled by Erik Pieters in the first half.

“It was a good performance, all in all, and we’ve kept three clean sheets in a week, which is some achievement, especially with the opposition we’ve played against,” Noble told the club’s website (www.whufc.com).

“It was nice to get on the scoresheet in my 300th Premier League game... I don’t think I’ll really appreciate it until I finish playing.”

The 30-year-old also praised West Ham’s fans for their support as Moyes’ side won their first away league game of the season.