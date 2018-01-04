FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wolves sign striker Rafa Mir from Valencia
January 4, 2018 / 5:17 AM / a day ago

Wolves sign striker Rafa Mir from Valencia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed striker Rafa Mir from Valencia on a four-and-a-half year contract, the English Championship club said.

The 20-year-old Spaniard arrives for an undisclosed fee at Molineux Stadium having scored 15 goals in 19 appearances for Valencia’s B team this season.

Mir will be reunited with Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who he previously worked with at Valencia.

“It’s a club that has already played in the Premier League. It’s one of the biggest clubs in England and I‘m really looking forward to my time with Wolves,” Mir said in a statement.

“Nuno played a big part of my decision to come here. Wolves is a big project and it’s an exciting challenge to be a part of it.”

Mir will compete for a spot in the starting lineup with striker Leo Bonatini, who has scored 12 goals in the second division this season. Wolves are 12 points clear at the top of the league standings after 26 matches.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

