FA to investigate England women's goalkeeping coach Kendall

LONDON (Reuters) - The Football Association is to investigate England women’s goalkeeping coach Lee Kendall over alleged unacceptable behaviour towards striker Eniola Aluko, the ruling body said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Football - Neath v Swansea City - Pre Season Friendly - The Gnoll - 11/12 - 16/7/11 Lee Kendall - Neath . Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Steven Paston

The FA apologised to Nigerian-born Aluko on Wednesday for racially discriminatory remarks by former England manager Mark Sampson.

“The FA can confirm we are investigating England Women goalkeeping coach Lee Kendall following new evidence that came to light on Wednesday alleging unacceptable behaviour towards Eniola Aluko during an England camp,” the ruling body said in a statement.

Aluko said the 36-year-old Kendall, who took the job in 2014, had spoken to her in a fake Caribbean accent.

”I don’t think he meant it maliciously,“ Aluko said in evidence given to the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Wednesday. ”He may not have been aware of how annoying it got.

“I‘m not Caribbean, I‘m of African descent. I thought it was another example of an ignorant mindset and behaviour towards me.”

FA officials later admitted to failings as they came under fire from MPs at the four-hour parliamentary inquiry in which they were also accused by experienced international Aluko of having had an agenda to protect Sampson and their reputation.

Sampson was sacked by the FA last month for “inappropriate and unacceptable” behaviour in a previous job. He has denied the allegations and been cleared of discrimination by two inquiries.